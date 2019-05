Multiple news (KIRO, The News Tribune) report that Dutch Bros Coffee will expand beyond their first location in Fife. A South Hill Mall location will open near the end of this year or early next. Further, one location at 9642 Gravelly Lake Dr SW and the 8600 block of Steilacoom Blvd SW are in the works as well as should open in the same timeframe as the South Hill Mall location.

