Duck Daze is Saturday, June 1

Duck Daze, one of the South Sound’s most popular annual events, returns to University Place on Saturday, June 1. The festivities begin at 10 a.m. with the popular Duck Daze parade, which will start at the corner of 27th Street and Bridgeport Way and continue south to 37th Street, ending at Fire Station 31 (3631 Drexler Drive W.) where there will be a community Open House.

In addition to the parade’s festive activities and creative marchers, this year’s event will include several new features and the return of old favorites, including:

A static display at Fire Station 31 of UH-60M Blackhawk and AH64E Apache helicopters and two Humvees, courtesy of U.P.’s Community Connector Partner, the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB) at Joint Base Lewis-McChord

Bike helmet and life jacket fittings by Fire Station 31 personnel during the West Pierce Fire & Rescue Open House

Watermelon eating contest, courtesy of West Pierce Fire & Rescue

Balloons, face painting, activities for kids and carnival treats

Local vendors in Market Square

Live music on the square

This year’s event will also give people an opportunity to enjoy a special Community Gallery in the Civic Building at 3609 Market Place W. This photographic retrospective illustrates the ways in which University Place has evolved during its first 25 years as an incorporated city. The Community Gallery is part of the City’s Imagine 2045 campaign, which seeks input from the public on how they want U.P. to approach its second 25 years. Residents, business owners and community organizations are encouraged to provide input on topics such as land use, zoning, parks and public safety. That information will be used to create a draft vision statement that will ultimately help shape the City’s Comprehensive Plan through 2045.