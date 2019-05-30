Congratulations, Pierce College at JBLM graduates

More than 210 graduates from eight institutions located on Joint Base Lewis-McChord were honored during a special graduation ceremony on Friday, May 10. The 32nd annual college graduation ceremony recognized the outstanding accomplishments of servicemembers, family members, veterans and civilians who earned certificates, associate’s, bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

Chancellor and CEO Michele Johnson and Executive Director of Pierce College at JBLM Mark

Haskins conferred degrees to Pierce College at JBLM students during the ceremony.

“Pierce College is a very mission-driven institution, as we prepare a diverse community of learners to thrive in an evolving world,” Johnson said. “We hope when our graduates leave here with their degrees that they think about all the ways they will thrive and contribute to the community as civilians and military members. We extend our congratulations and hope they all remain lifelong learners.”

During the ceremony, Pierce College at JBLM Prof. Connie Sanders was honored with a Distinguished Faculty Award. Distinguished Faculty awards are given in celebration of outstanding contributions in providing high-quality education to servicemembers and families of Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

