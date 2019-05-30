Benny’s & Joey’s Quiz 008: Name That City May 30, 2019 By Ben Sclair Leave a Comment What is the origin for the name, City of University Place? In the early days, University Place was famous for an artist, named Angelo Pettibonetti, who in the 1800s created handcrafted placemats made from a unique process utilizing bark from local oak trees. Angelo and a few locals were sitting around the general store drinking homemade wine and playing cards when they named their area University Place.YesNoIn the 1800s Pacific Lutheran University, known back then as Pacific Lutheran College, purchased 7.33 acres for $11,000 located where the prominent Curran Apple Orchard is found today. The college bought the land to fulfill a desire to build a new college campus in what is now known as the City of University Place.YesNoIn the 1800s the University of Puget Sound purchased $11,000 worth of land near Grandview Drive with the desire to move out of Tacoma’s North End by building a new college campus in what is now known as the City of University Place.NoYes Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Related
