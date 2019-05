If you are interested in starting a podcast, BD Local is worth a look. On Thursday, May 30 at 6 pm, BD Local will be hosting free 45-minute “Getting Acquainted with Podcasting” meeting.

Attendees with learn how to structure audio and video podcast to benefit your business as well as how to obtain sponsorship.

For more information, contact Bob McCluskey at 253-678-1420 or via email. BD Local Podcast Network is located at 1326 Tacoma Ave. S., Tacoma, WA 98402.