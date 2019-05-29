Permit application seeks to divide 2+ acres in DuPont

The City of DuPont has received a permit application from Lennar Northwest, Inc. for the Northeast of the Hoffman Fill Blvd, Swan Loop and Hiton Circle intersection in DuPont.

Subdivide 2.03-acres into 16 lots plus open space, access and utilities tracts. The lots will be a mix of single family detached lots (8 lots) and zero lot line townhomes lots (8 lots). Tract A and B are open space and utility tracts, while Tract C will be a private access and utility tract. Lots 1-6 front on Swan Loop with garage access from the rear via private access Tract C. Lots 7-16 front on the private access Tract C with front-facing garages.

Comments on the permit application will be accepted until June 14, 2019. A public hearing will take place on June 19, 2019 at 1 pm in the Council Chambers at DuPont City Hall (1700 Civic Drive, DuPont, WA). Read the complete notice here.