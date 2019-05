Submitted by Dance Theatre Northwest.

Help support the 6th annual Teddy Bear Picnic, a totally free civic event, produced by Dance Theatre NW (a 501c3 non profit corporation) at the flapjack fundraiser at the UP Applebee’s Saturday, June 1st, 9-11am, $10 pp.

It’s a great breakfast, pancakes, sausage/bacon, and beverage, which helps fund a great UP civic event, the Teddy Bear Picnic. See you on Saturday!

Teddy Bear Picnic 2019