Division Ave and Yakima Ave intersection closes during weekend of May 31

To install a stormwater system, the contractor will completely close the intersection at Division Avenue and Yakima Avenue/N. 1st Street during the weekend of May 31 – June 3 (Friday at 8 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.). This work can happen during the day and night (continuous construction).

Crews continue to install stormwater pipes and manholes on Commerce Street, resulting in a Commerce Street complete closure between S. 7th Street and the 705 onramp. Rail welding and traction power substation work continue on Stadium Way. In the Stadium District, crews are expected to complete the water line on N. 1st Street between Tacoma Avenue and G Street this week. In Hilltop, the contractor will continue working on the water line on Martin Luther King Jr. Way from 13th Street to 14th Street. In addition, crews are building foundations for power poles along Martin Luther King Jr. Way. Crews are moving out of the area on Martin Luther King Jr. Way from Division Ave. to 6th Ave. near the hospitals. The contractor is not working on Memorial Day.

What

Construction and traffic closures at Division Ave. and Yakima Ave./N. 1st Street, Commerce Street, N. 1st Street, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, and Stadium Way

When

Week of May 27

Where

Division Avenue and Yakima Avenue/N. 1st Street intersection – intersection closure during the weekend of May 31 – June 3. 24-hour construction.

Commerce Street from 7th Street to the 705 onramp – street closure.

N. 1st Street from Tacoma Ave to G St. – southbound lane closure. One-way northbound traffic on N. 1st St. is open.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 13th St. to S. 14th St. – northbound lane closure. Two-way traffic is maintained on MLK Jr. Way during non-working hours.

S. 13th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way intersection – S. 13th St closed on both sides of MLK Jr. Way for a half-block to the alleys.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 11th St. to 6th Ave. – lane restrictions.

Stadium Way from Broadway to 4th St — southbound lane closure; use detours. Stadium Way is open in both directions between 4th St. and the 705.

More

Driveway and pedestrian access is maintained, although some sidewalks and crosswalks will be temporarily closed. Pedestrian detours will be in place.

Construction noise related to replacing the underground utilities.

Large construction equipment or materials may be in the right-of-way.

Work will generally take place during the daytime hours.

Businesses are open during construction.

Plan ahead and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Due to inclement weather or unforeseen issues, dates and times are subject to change.