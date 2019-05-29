Council prioritizes broadband throughout Pierce County

The Broadband Access and Speed study makes recommendations on actions the County can undertake to improve broadband access in the community.

The study’s recommendations include advancing the county’s franchise process, updating County regulations to assist in the build?out of broadband infrastructure, and developing a plan to expand broadband technology into the lesser?served parts of the county.

The Broadband Access and Speed study was commissioned by the Council and adopted as part of the Performance Audit Committee’s 2018 work program. The Council recognizes the need for broadband access in rural areas and that the County must play a key role in planning, developing and implementing broadband in these areas.

The study focused on the following areas:

Identifying strategies for increasing broadband access and speed across Pierce County.

Developing an inventory of what broadband infrastructure currently exists.

Exploring potential public investments and regulatory reforms that would increase and attract private broadband infrastructure development.

“The state of our broadband speed in Pierce County is woefully inadequate and we have heard from residents all over the County that speeds are not up to par, nor where they need to be for the future,” said Councilmember Derek Young. “This is an economic imperative, this is the new ports, this is the new sewer and water infrastructure. If you don’t have broadband access and speed, you don’t have economic development.”

Moving forward the Council will consider a series of actions to facilitate investment in high-speed broadband service and infrastructure throughout Pierce County.

For more information on the broadband access and speed study visit piercecountywa.gov/broadband.