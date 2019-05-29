Construction begins on new Bryant Neighborhood Center within historic Hilltop church

Tacoma, WA – A new space for children, families and individuals to gather is beginning construction in the Bryant area of the Hilltop neighborhood. The new Bryant Neighborhood Center will be located in the lower level of the historic Trinity Presbyterian Church on 6th Avenue after it is renovated and open to the community in early 2020.

Tacoma City Council Member, Keith Blocker, is excited about the project. Blocker says, “Tacoma needs more spaces where the community can connect with each other and with vital resources that improve quality of life. The Bryant Neighborhood Center will be a neighborhood hub that has a positive impact for generations to come.”

Once construction is complete, the Bryant Neighborhood Center will be open daily, hosting free programming for youth and families and acting as a touchpoint for city resources. Partners like Children’s Museum of Tacoma and Tacoma Rescue Mission will use the center to bring services and expertise to the neighborhood.

The Bryant Neighborhood Center is uniquely positioned one block away from both Jason Lee Middle School and Bryant Montessori School, making it an easily accessible place for students and families. Two existing successful after-school programs will be hosted in the building once it is complete.

The layout of the Center will include flexible spaces for education and community support programs that can host large group gatherings, small group conversations, and confidential meetings. It will also include a renovated gym for recreational use and a crowd-friendly kitchen for community meals. An important part of the improvements to the aged building is creating a welcoming ADA-compliant entrance to make it easy for everyone to access the Center.

The community is invited to a celebratory groundbreaking event on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church (1615 6th Ave, Tacoma, 98405).

Speakers at the groundbreaking event will include Tacoma Mayor, Victoria Woodards, Tacoma City Council member, Keith Blocker, motivational speaker John “Push” Gaines (a former Trinity Afterschool Program student), and Holly Bamford, Director of the Bamford Foundation.

More information about the project can be found at

www.BryantNeighborhoodCenter.org.