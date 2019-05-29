5th Annual Steilacoom School District Day of Champions Another Success Story

Steilacoom Historical School District 5th annual Day of Champions, a non-competitive track and field event for students with disabilities, was held Friday, May 24th at the Steilacoom High School Stadium.

Preschool to Grade 12 students participated in a variety of events including tossing frisbees, obstacle course challenges, sack races, jumping and throwing large and small balls and outdoor bowling. The youngest participated in ring toss, hula hoops, duck pond fishing and bubble blowing. Everyone was a winner!

120 Steilacoom High School high school student volunteers were responsible for the on-site planning and management of the event. Opening ceremonies included a parade of athletes, by school, from the gym to the field. Various track and field activities followed with groups changing activity stations regularly. All 239 student athletes received a T-shirt, medal and celebrated with a BBQ lunch.

This event is made possible through the generous sponsors Kiwanis Club of Steilacoom, DuPont Lions Club, Sodexo Food Service, Durham Transportation, The GraceWorks Church and Northwest Landing ROA. Volunteers from these organizations and the Town of Steilacoom, Steilacoom Public Safety and City of DuPont assisted in making the day one to remember for our students with disabilities and their staff.

Steilacoom Historical School District serves students in Steilacoom, DuPont, Anderson Island, plus portions of Lakewood and unincorporated Pierce County.

