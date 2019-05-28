Trio from CP High honored by Lakewood Rotary

In their last recognition for Student of the Month for the 2018-2019 school year, Lakewood Rotary honored three students from Clover Park High School – Briana Ramey, Eunice Magana and Vianeey Titla-Palalia.

These students are Top 10 International DECA finalists who represented Clover Park High School at the DECA International Career Development Conference in Orlando, FL, April 26 – May 1. This is the fifth year of the school’s DECA, and they are the first students to qualify for Nationals. They competed for the first time and made history! There were approximately 20,000 students from the US, Canada, Japan, District of Columbia, China, Germany, Guam, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Spain who attended the conference.

The program centered on a Student Based Enterprise Event for the Student Store. They submitted and presented their business plan and implementation and placed in the top 10 of the 250 schools in the contest.

All are planning to continue their education in Washington and pursue careers in business.

Briana and Eunice will be attending Clover Park Technical College and earning a degree in Business Entrepreneurship. Vianeey, who is also an Act Six scholarship finalist, will be attending Saint Martin’s University and majoring in Business Administration.

The students were accompanied to the Rotary meeting by Assistant Principal Rene McChord and DECA teacher Kitty Wheeler.

With the combination of hard work, business skills, and determination, they are going to be incredibly successful.