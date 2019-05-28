Tacoma Refugee Choir To Present Free Concert June 1

Submitted by Tacoma Refugee Choir.

Listen! Sing! Participate! Enjoy!

Information about the Tacoma Refugee Concert

Join The Tacoma Refugee Choir on June 1, 2019 at 7 PM, at the Union Grace Church, 902 Market Street in downtown Tacoma. You will be entertained, inspired and moved by singing ambassadors from foreign shores as well as members welcomed from right here at home.

Accompanied by piano and hand held drums, voices filled with joy will invite you to sing along and clap in time as the rousing music fulls the hall.

Come. You will have a great time.