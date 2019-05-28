Jason Medley announces his candidacy for Fircrest City Council

Submitted by Jason Medley.

I was born and raised in Fircrest, and I am running for Fircrest City Council. I have previous experience on the city council; I chose not to re-run as I was dealing with family issues at the time. I will bring experience, trust, accountability, and common sense decision making to council should the voters elect me.

I believe in trust, accountability, and responsibility

I am not a candidate who sits back and votes with the masses. If it does not sound like the right thing for the people of Fircrest I will not support the issue. The citizens of Fircrest have voted overwhelmingly to build a new pool and rec center. You can trust that I will make responsible spending decisions concerning this project and all projects should you elect me.

I have experience taking on tough challenges and making tough decisions. I was one of two councilmembers who took on the alcohol prohibition issue, and we protected businesses at the same time. I was involved with sewer projects in the city and the Regents Blvd project. At the time these were all major projects and all three produced positive outcomes.

We all work hard for our money, and we all have budgets to live by. You can be assured that I will always stay on budget and will not spend your money recklessly. Fircrest has always been a safe, friendly, great small town community. A vote for Jason Medley will keep the important values of our community at the forefront.