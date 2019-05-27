TCC Head Baseball Coach Ryan Mummert Sets College Record of 300 Wins

Ryan Mummert became Tacoma Community College’s coach with the most wins in program history last week, clocking in at 300 victories in his 9 nine years as head baseball coach.

Ryan Mummert (right) in the dugout with the team. Photo courtesy of Titan Athletics.

Baseball has always been a huge part of Mummert’s life. He grew up in South Seattle playing the sport, and wanted to continue as a coach after graduating from Western Washington University. He’s coached teams from here to Texas, but when the opportunity arose to coach for TCC, he was able to truly leave his mark.

Mummert said his accomplishment is ultimately a tribute to all the amazing players he’s had over the years.

“I honestly don’t get caught up in the wins and losses,” Mummert said. “Sure, it shows success, but ultimately it comes down to the players – developing them into successful students and young men. Those things are bigger than what we do on the field.”

Those things are harder to quantify, but we know he’s had success there too. Players of Mummert’s have transferred to Division 1 schools all over the country; gone from struggling to complete high school to being college degree-carrying, nationally recognized athletes; and have built successful careers and happy families.

One of Mummert’s former students, Marcus Hinkle, is now his assistant coach. Hinkle has gotten to watch Mummert transform the baseball program into what it is today, and rack up hundreds of wins in the process.

“My freshman year at TCC was his first year as head coach, so I was there for his very first win,” Hinkle said. “Little did I know I’d be standing next to him for his 300th.”

Hinkle said he and the players are extremely proud of their coach, and thankful for how he roots for them both as players and as people.

The TCC Titans baseball team is participating in the Northwest Athletic (NWAC) championship in Longview over Memorial Day Weekend. The top eight teams from all over Washington and Oregon come together for the annual double elimination tournament. The Titans won their first game against Linn Benton and will go on to play Spokane.

Follow the Titan’s progress through the tournament here.