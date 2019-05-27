I-5 widening near JBLM resumes after Memorial Day

LAKEWOOD – Contractor crews widening Interstate 5 and building new overpasses at Thorne Lane and Berkeley Street in Lakewood will resume overnight lane and ramp closures after the Memorial Day weekend.

Over the next two weeks, crews will continue electrical and guardrail work. They are also preparing for girder installation at the new southbound I-5 Berkeley Street on- and off-ramps. Construction schedules are subject to change.

Overnight ramp closures:

Tuesday, May 28 and Wednesday May 29

41st Division Drive on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. each following day.

Berkeley Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. each following day.

Thursday, May 30

Southbound I-5 exit to 41st Division Drive will close from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Monday, June 3 through Wednesday, June 5

Southbound I-5 exit to Berkeley Street will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. each following day.

Thursday, June 6

Berkeley Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Drivers can expect to see overnight single lane closures each night next week, Monday through Thursday, on both directions of I-5 in the work zone between the hours of 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

Updated Pierce County construction and maintenance information is available on Tacomatraffic.com. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest road conditions on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.