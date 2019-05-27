Congrats to our CPSD-LPD Kids Art Contest winners

Earlier this month Lakewood Police Chief Mike Zaro had the opportunity to travel to four of our Clover Park School District elementary schools to congratulate the winners of the CPSD-LPD art contest alongside CPSD Deputy Superintendent Ron Banner.

The contest was a collaboration between our police department and the school district to solicit entries from local students to adorn four new police motorcycles in our fleet.

See more photos at the City’s website.

Students were encouraged to submit their artwork into the contest. Their finished work was hung in the hallways of the CPSD Student Services Center for the public to view and vote for their favorite.

More than 100 entries were submitted, and the top four favorites were selected.

From there the artwork was given to Larsen Sign Co. to transfer to the motorcycles. The finished product is amazing – the children’s drawings were perfectly placed on the bikes and look like they drew on the motorcycles themselves.

Once complete the motorcycles were taken to the respective schools where the students attend so they and their families could see how it looked. They also had the opportunity to meet Zaro and Banner and have their pictures taken with the motorcycle.

Congratulations to:

Four Heroes Elementary kindergartener Presley T.

Tillicum Elementary second grader Iyaat A.

Lake Louise Elementary fourth grader Jana K.

Oakbrook Elementary fifth grader Sophia G.

The city also extends its thanks to all the students who submitted their art and thanks the school district for its continued partnership.