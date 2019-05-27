Celebrate “Walk Tacoma Month” on the Architecture and Museum Walks

Tacoma, WA – June is Walk Tacoma Month, and Downtown On the Go will be celebrating by holding walk events on the first and third Wednesdays of the month. The Architecture Walk is on June 5, and the Museum Walk and social at the Foss Waterway Seaport is on June 19, 2019.

Leading off the month, former Tacoma City Council member and architect David Boe will take everyone on an architecture tour of downtown. The 1-mile walk will highlight historic buildings along A St., Pacific Ave, Commerce St., and Broadway, including the Elks Temple where the new McMenamin’s hotel is located. Participants will also learn about the design of our downtown, and some of the changes it has seen through the years.

Due to the popularity of the event, Downtown On the Go will be offering two Architecture Walks: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and 1 – 2 p.m. Both walks, sponsored by Commencement Bank, will start at 1201 Pacific Plaza.

The second walk of the month, led by WA State Historical Society Director, Jennifer Kilmer, is the Museum Walk on June 19 at 5:15 – 6:30 p.m. The 1.4-mile walk, sponsored by Spaceworks Tacoma, will start at the Children’s Museum of Tacoma and stop outside many of the downtown museums. Representatives from each museum will talk about the exciting things happening at the museums including current exhibits and events. The Foss Waterway Seaport, which will be the last stop on the walk, will open its doors just for the participants and host a social with snacks and music.

The events are free, all ages are welcome, and American Sign Language interpretation will be available. Register for the walks online or sign-in at the event.

The Walk Tacoma series, sponsored by the Puyallup Watershed Initiative Active Transportation Community of Interest, is a six-event walking series held on the first Wednesday of the month, from April through August. All walks in the series include activities for children provided by the Children’s Museum of Tacoma.

For more information on the Walk Tacoma series, visit www.downtownonthego.org or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.