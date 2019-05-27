After Memorial Day weekend, construction resumes on HOV projects in Tacoma

TACOMA – After the Memorial Day weekend, contractor crews building a new southbound Interstate 5 bridge across the Puyallup River in Tacoma will resume overnight lane and ramp closures starting Tuesday, May 28 for barrier placement, striping activities and sign installations.

20th Street East closure in Fife

Starting at 8 a.m. Thursday, May 30, a segment of 20th Street East will close near I-5 to all traffic around the clock through July 2019 while crews construct bridge piers for a new southbound I-5 bridge over the Puyallup River. During the closure, travelers will follow a signed detour.

Overnight lane and ramp closures:

Tuesday, May 28

Southbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane from Port of Tacoma Road to McKinley Way. Lane closures will begin at 9 p.m. with all lanes reopening at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

State Route 167/Bay Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Northbound I-5 exit to westbound SR 16 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Wednesday, May 29

Southbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane from Port of Tacoma Road to McKinley Way. Lane closures will begin at 9 p.m. with all lanes reopening at 6 a.m. Thursday.

Northbound I-5 exit to westbound SR 16 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday.

A Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 and SR 7 will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, May 30

54th Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday.

Southbound I-5 exit to Port of Tacoma Road will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday.

Southbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane from Port of Tacoma Road to McKinley Way. Lane closures will begin at 9 p.m. with all lanes reopening at 6 a.m. Friday.

Northbound I-5 exit to westbound SR 16 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.

Eastbound SR 16 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.

Southbound I-5 exit to South 38th Street will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday.

Friday, May 31

54th Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

SR 167/Bay Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

Portland Avenue/27th Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday.

Southbound I-5 exit to Port of Tacoma Road will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Southbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane from Port of Tacoma Road to McKinley Way. Lane closures will begin at 9 p.m. with all lanes reopening at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Northbound I-5 exit to westbound SR 16 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday.

Southbound I-5 exit to South 38th Street will close from 11:59 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday.

Some work is weather sensitive and may be rescheduled. Drivers are advised to plan for extra travel time, adhere to posted speed limits, and give construction crews a brake.

Updated HOV construction information is available on Tacomatraffic.com. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest road conditions on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.