Reeling in the fun at Lakewood’s Ray Evans Memorial Fishing event

We celebrated yet another fantastic Ray Evans Memorial Fishing event Saturday, May 18, 2019 at our American Lake Park.

It was great to see so many children and their families fishing from the shoreline. For many children this was their first time holding a fishing pole.

There were lots of smiles, laughs and excitement as fish took the bait and were reeled in. Thank you to everyone who joined us, and a big thank you to all of our volunteers who helped make this event happen – we couldn’t do this without you!

Here are some photos from the event. To see more pictures from the day view the album on our Facebook page or the City’s website.