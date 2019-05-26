Pierce County Law Library to open kiosk at Lakewood Library

Thanks to the partnership between the Pierce County Law Library and Pierce County Library system, the Lakewood community will celebrate the grand opening of a second satellite branch inside the Lakewood Pierce County Library, 6300 Wildaire Road SW in Lakewood.

The public is invited to attend the open house Tuesday, May 28 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. to learn more about the law kiosk and an education segment on Landlord/Tenant Law.

Free access to electronic and printed resources include:

Westlaw, the world’s preferred online legal research service

Reference materials: Revised Code of Washington, Washington Practice, Assorted Washington Deskbooks

Self-help guides designed for Washington state

Legal forms for the state

Residents may book appointments with a law librarian for research assistance by calling 253-798-2691.

The Lakewood Library is open Monday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 1 to 5 p.m. People may access the law library kiosk during the same hours the full library is open.

“The Library’s partnership with Pierce County Law Library is another example of good government as we collaborate to make information and resources available to more people,” said Pierce County Library Executive Director Georgia Lomax. “Having this kiosk easily accessible in a public library brings legal resources to more people in a convenient place.”

For more information about the Pierce County Law Library at Lakewood Library call 253-548-3302 or visit their webpage here.

This is the second law library kiosk to open at a Pierce County Library. The first kiosk opened last year at the Gig Harbor Pierce County Library, 4424 Point Fosdick Dr. NW in Gig Harbor.