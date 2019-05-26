Lakewood’s Title 18A Stakeholder Meeting set for June 18

The City of Lakewood will hold a stakeholder meeting to provide an opportunity to review draft materials about the comprehensive update to LMC Title 18A (land use and development code) on Tuesday, June 18 at 11:30 am at Lakewood City Hall.

At the meeting, the attendees will be able to ask questions and provide feedback on the draft materials. The latest draft of 18A language is and will be available on the www.lakewood18A.org website as well as within Planning Commission and City Council meeting materials as they are published.

The schedule for review of the update to Lakewood’s Title 18A is included below.

Planning Commission: (meets at 6:30 pm in the City Council Chambers (6000 Main St SW, 1st floor.))

June 19 study session

July 17 public hearing

August 21 action

City Council: (meets at 7:00 pm in the City Council Chambers (6000 Main St SW, 1st floor.))

September 9 study session

September 16 public hearing

September 23 study session

October 7 action