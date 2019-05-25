Lakewood Developer’s Forum set for June 13

The City of Lakewood will host a Developer’s Forum at the McGavick Conference Center from 8-10 am on Thursday, June 13, 2019.

Attendees will hear from:

Tiffany Speir, Esq., Long Range Planning on the Downtown Plan and Comprehensive Plan Updates & Code Amendments.

on the Downtown Plan and Comprehensive Plan Updates & Code Amendments. Courtney Brunell, Current Planning on the Colonial Center Plaza and Predictable Permitting.

on the Colonial Center Plaza and Predictable Permitting. Paul Bucich, Public Works Engineering on Capital Improvements and I-5 JBLM Congestion Relief Project.

on Capital Improvements and I-5 JBLM Congestion Relief Project. Becky Newton, Economic Development on Industrial Development and Pacific Highway Redevelopment.

Keynote presentation will be made by:

Representative Denny Heck (via video) on Federal House Priorities and Financial Services Committee Legislation.

Annie Radecki, VP, Pacific Northwest, Johns Burns Real Estate Consulting on How Economic and Demographic Trends Shape Demand for Housing.

Mark Knowlden, Opportunity Development Group on Opportunity Zones – From Potential to Action, Putting the Incentives to Work.

The event is free of cost to attendees. Register at Eventbrite. Event includes a continental breakfast which starts at 7:30 am.