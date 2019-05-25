Lakewood Developer’s Forum set for June 13

The City of Lakewood will host a Developer’s Forum at the McGavick Conference Center from 8-10 am on Thursday, June 13, 2019.
Attendees will hear from:
- Tiffany Speir, Esq., Long Range Planning on the Downtown Plan and Comprehensive Plan Updates & Code Amendments.
- Courtney Brunell, Current Planning on the Colonial Center Plaza and Predictable Permitting.
- Paul Bucich, Public Works Engineering on Capital Improvements and I-5 JBLM Congestion Relief Project.
- Becky Newton, Economic Development on Industrial Development and Pacific Highway Redevelopment.
Keynote presentation will be made by:
- Representative Denny Heck (via video) on Federal House Priorities and Financial Services Committee Legislation.
- Annie Radecki, VP, Pacific Northwest, Johns Burns Real Estate Consulting on How Economic and Demographic Trends Shape Demand for Housing.
- Mark Knowlden, Opportunity Development Group on Opportunity Zones – From Potential to Action, Putting the Incentives to Work.
The event is free of cost to attendees. Register at Eventbrite. Event includes a continental breakfast which starts at 7:30 am.
