Lakewood Developer’s Forum set for June 13

The City of Lakewood will host a Developer’s Forum at the McGavick Conference Center from 8-10 am on Thursday, June 13, 2019.

Attendees will hear from:

  • Tiffany Speir, Esq., Long Range Planning on the Downtown Plan and Comprehensive Plan Updates & Code Amendments.
  • Courtney Brunell, Current Planning on the Colonial Center Plaza and Predictable Permitting.
  • Paul Bucich, Public Works Engineering on Capital Improvements and I-5 JBLM Congestion Relief Project.
  • Becky Newton, Economic Development on Industrial Development and Pacific Highway Redevelopment.

Keynote presentation will be made by:

  • Representative Denny Heck (via video) on Federal House Priorities and Financial Services Committee Legislation.
  • Annie Radecki, VP, Pacific Northwest, Johns Burns Real Estate Consulting on How Economic and Demographic Trends Shape Demand for Housing.
  • Mark Knowlden, Opportunity Development Group on Opportunity Zones – From Potential to Action, Putting the Incentives to Work.

The event is free of cost to attendees. Register at Eventbrite. Event includes a continental breakfast which starts at 7:30 am.

