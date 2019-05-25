Business Showcase: Cascades Sonoco

Tucked into the Lakewood Industrial Park sits the manufacturing plant of Cascades Sonoco, a company that was formed in 1992 as a freestanding joint venture between Cascades Inc. and Sonoco Products Ltd.

Combined the two companies have more than 160 years of history in their respective industries.

That experience resulted in a company that is a leader in the packaging industry, creating products that not only meet the changing needs of clients, but that are also sustainable, biodegradable and innovative.

Inside Cascades Sonoco’s Lakewood manufacturing plant three massive machines are responsible for churning out the company’s products. The plant operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, except for holidays.

