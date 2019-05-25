Broadband Focus of County Council Meeting

The Pierce County Council will hold an in-district Council meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28 in the Gig Harbor High School Auditorium, 5101 Rosedale St. NW in Gig Harbor. This in-district meeting will be chaired by Councilmember Derek Young, District 7.

Each member of the Pierce County Council hosts at least one in-district meeting each year to make meetings more accessible to the residents of Pierce County.

On the agenda for this meeting the Council will hear a presentation on recommendations resulting from the Performance Audit Broadband Access Study commissioned by the County Council. This study was undertaken to identify strategies for increasing broadband access and speed across Pierce County, develop an inventory of what broadband infrastructure currently exists, and explore potential public investments and regulatory reforms that would increase and attract private broadband infrastructure development.

There is also time set aside on the agenda during citizens forum for residents to speak to the council.

For more information about this meeting please visit the County Council webpage.