West Pierce Fire & Rescue Now Accepting for AmeriCorps Citizen Preparedness Coordinator

Applications are now being accepted to fill the AmeriCorps Citizen Preparedness Coordinator at West Pierce Fire & Rescue. The AmeriCorps member will work with the community to prepare for and respond to emergencies in their communities. This position is contingent on funding.

Applications must be submitted by August 11, 2019 through AmeriCorps by clicking here . Interviews will occur throughout the application period, and selection of a Coordinator could be made prior to August 11, 2019.

Service Start Date: September 1, 2019

Service End Date: July 15, 2020

The AmeriCorps member age range is a minimum of 18.

The program offers a monthly stipend of $1,945 (before taxes), Educational Award of $6,095 after completion of service (1,700 hours), childcare (if eligible), health coverage and training. Uniforms are required and provided by West Pierce Fire & Rescue.

The Coordinator will work a full-time schedule, with hours varying to include evenings and weekends. The member may attend school and/or work another job during off hours. It is recommended the member have access to a vehicle.

Please see the web link above for full details about the program, requirements, benefits and application procedures .

Questions about this program may be directed to: Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Rachel Adler

Phone: (253) 983-4564

Email: Rachel.Adler@westpierce.org

