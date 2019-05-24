Steilacoom Town Administrator’s May 24 Council Update

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – June 4, 2019, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Planning Commission – June 10, 2019 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – Appeal Hearing – May 30, 2019, at Town Hall

Preservation and Review Board – June 26, 2019 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website.

Memorial Day:

Town offices will be closed on Monday, May 27th, in honor of Memorial Day.

Farmers’ Market:

The 2019 Farmers’ Market season starts on June 19th. The concerts are in downtown Steilacoom and are from 3 PM to 7 PM.

Summer Concerts:

The 2019 Summer Concert series kicks-off on June 26th with the First Corp band. Concerts are held at Pioneer Park in downtown Steilacoom and start at 6:30 PM. The 2019 schedule is the Town’s official website. No alcohol, marijuana, or fireworks are allowed in the park. If you bring an animal, it must be on a leash (not voice control) and well behaved in crowds.

Sunnyside Beach Park and Parking Lot:

Sunnyside Beach Park and parking lot will be closed to the public from 6 AM to 6 PM on Wednesday, May 29th, for a police and fire training exercise.

Illegal Dumping on Town Property:

It is illegal to discard/leave items on Town property. Town property includes rights-of-way, open space, parks, and other facilities. We have recently seen an increase in animal waste (both bagged and open), appliances, furniture, etc. left on Town property. Live next to a park or open space area? It is also illegal to place yard waste or other materials in the park or open space even if it is “just right behind your home”. The fine for illegal dumping is $250 per occurrence.

Public Safety:

Car Prowls:

We experienced a number of car prowls in the Saltar’s Point neighborhood this last week. Many of the vehicles were unlocked, and items had been left in plain sight. Please always remember to secure your vehicle and never leave valuables in the vehicle.

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible. To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued deployment and redeployment of traffic counters; continued spraying noxious weeds; removed vegetation and performed rights-of-way; swept streets; performed inspections on Steilacoom Boulevard and Pacific Street in conjunction with the projects; installed thermo-plastic crosswalk markings in the downtown core; and performed other tasks as assigned..

Steilacoom Boulevard Project:

The contractor cut and limbed trees under the direction of the arborist and resident inspector and continued mobilizing in. Next week, the contractor is schedule to commence installation of storm drainage near the Puyallup Street curve. Work on the retaining walls is tentatively scheduled to commence June 10.

The road will continue through August 31, 2019. Once school is out, the closure will extend to Hewitt Drive. Closing the road will allow the contractor to mobilize in the roadway and complete multiple tasks earlier including pile driving to place walls needed to secure the slide areas safely and efficiently.

Walkers – Steilacoom is full of many beautiful areas. Please explore those during the construction period and do not walk in the construction area even when workers are not present or on weekends.

The road will not be open nor available for parking on the 4th of July. Please notify your guests in advance of alternate routes and car-pooling options.

Pacific-Washington Street Project:

The contractor paved the streets on Wednesday. Road edge restoration will continue into next week.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew performed utility disconnections and reconnections for nonpayment of utility bills; proofed conduits on the Washington/Pacific Street project; upgraded the panel at the Wilkes Street parking lot in preparation for installing an electric charging station; rebuilt the street light outlets in preparation for the Farmers’ Market; and performed other system maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew worked with the contractor on the Pacific/Washington Street project; jetted sewers throughout Town; performed final inspections on lot 6 of Birch Hill Estates; performed sewer system testing on the Orange Homes short plat between Roe and Shannon Streets; assisted the Electric Crew as needed; and performed other systems’ maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew aided by the Cedar Creek Work Crew hung the baskets and flags in the downtown core; turned on and repaired irrigation systems; pored a concrete at Perkins Park in preparation for installation of a commemorative bench related to DOC; mowed parks and other facilities; and performing other grounds and facility maintenance.

Other:

Pierce County Library Speaker Series:

Escape from Prison Island!

Friday, June 14, 3 p.m.

Colleen Frakes tells her story in comic book form of growing up on McNeil Island, where both her parents worked at the McNeil Island Correction Center. Learn the unusual history of McNeil Island, including haunted trees, escape attempts, con artists and a resident sea monster!

All events are held at the Steilacoom High School Library at 54 Sentinel Drive, Steilacoom. Friends of Steilacoom Library sponsor these free events in partnership with the SHMA.