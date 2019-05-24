St. Frances Cabrini Masterpieces at City Hall

Mrs. Jodi Landon, the art teacher at St. Frances Cabrini School, was so excited when St. Frances Cabrini was asked to display student art selections at Lakewood City Hall.

The school’s art program has blossomed over the last few years. The children study master artists and then duplicate the style in their work.

It’s a great way to teach appreciation for the artist and instill a bit of history. The art program includes many different mediums and techniques. Please, stop by City Hall and see the Knights Unite shine.