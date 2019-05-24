Sounder train to run for Seattle Storm season opener

Seattle Storm fans can skip traffic coming into Everett’s Angel of the Winds Arena on Saturday, May 25 by riding a one-time Sounder event train to the Storm’s season opening game vs. Phoenix Mercury at 12:30 p.m.

The arena-bound train heading north will depart Seattle at 10:30 a.m. for Everett station. The return train will depart Everett Station 45 minutes after the game. The train will serve all stops along the northern route. Upon arrival at Everett Station, passengers may take an Everett Transit shuttle to Angel of the Winds Arena or make the approximately half-mile walk.

A complete schedule of Sounder service to select sporting events this year is available at soundtransit.org/schedules/event-services.

King Street Station will open at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. Storm fans are encouraged to arrive early and enjoy a pep rally, which will have music, giveaways and photo opportunities with Sound Transit’s mascot Zap Gridlock and the Storm’s mascot, Doppler. The first 250 passengers for the Sounder game train will receive a special Storm branded ORCA card pre-loaded with one round-trip Sounder fare.

The Storm will play 12 home games at the University of Washington’s Alaska Airlines arena which is served by multiple transit routes. Link runs every 6 minutes during the week and 10 minutes on Saturday and Sunday and serves 16 stations at the University of Washington, on Capitol Hill, in downtown Seattle, SODO, Beacon Hill, Rainier Valley, Tukwila and SeaTac. Link’s UW station is a short walk to the arena.

Many ST Express and King County Metro buses also drop off passengers near the arena. Link and ST Express bus schedules are available at soundtransit.org/schedule. King County Metro bus schedules can be found at metro.kingcounty.gov/schedules/.

Transit riders can avoid the lines for the ticket vending machines by paying for their trip with the purchase of a Day Pass. One-way tickets and Day Passes can also be purchased with the Transit GO Ticket app. Another way to skip lines at ticket vending machines is by getting an ORCA card. Cards only cost $5 for adults, plus whatever amount a rider chooses to load in the card’s E-purse or the cost of a pass that is good for unlimited transit trips. ORCA works on trains, buses and ferries throughout the region. More information is available at orcacard.com.