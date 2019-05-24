Lakewood services closed in observance of Memorial Day

Monday (May 27, 2019) is Memorial Day, which means city services and buildings will be closed in observance of the national holiday.

While it is easy to view the day as a chance to have a three-day weekend and gather with friends and family to enjoy the warm weather and get outdoors, the city encourages its residents to also remember and honor the origins of the day.

Initially called Decoration Day, Memorial Day is a day of remembrance for those who died in service to our country. The holiday was officially proclaimed in 1868 to honor Union and Confederate soldiers of the Civil War, and was expanded after World War I to honor those who died in all wars.

Today, Memorial Day honors the more than 1 million men and women who have died in military service since the Civil War.

The city of Lakewood thanks all our men and women in the armed forces who have served, their family members and remember and recognizes those who gave the ultimate sacrifice protecting our freedom.