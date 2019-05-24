JR Furniture expands by moving to new location in Lakewood. The furniture store’s new location is the former site of Levitz Furniture off Interstate 5.
Read more: JR Furniture expands by moving next door | Tacoma News Tribune
A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.
JR Furniture expands by moving to new location in Lakewood. The furniture store’s new location is the former site of Levitz Furniture off Interstate 5.
Read more: JR Furniture expands by moving next door | Tacoma News Tribune
Leave a Reply