The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

JR Furniture expands by moving next door | Tacoma News Tribune

By Leave a Comment

JR Furniture expands by moving to new location in Lakewood. The furniture store’s new location is the former site of Levitz Furniture off Interstate 5.

Read more: JR Furniture expands by moving next door | Tacoma News Tribune

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *