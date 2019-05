The Clover Park School District Board of Directors will begin its regularly scheduled meeting/workshop Tuesday, May 28, at 5:30 p.m., instead of 5 p.m., in room 4 of the Student Services Center.

The SSC is located at 10903 Gravelly Lake Dr. SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. Information about school board meetings is available online or by contacting the Superintendent’s Office, 253-583-5190.