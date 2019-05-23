Tacoma Link to run extended hours for Carrie Underwood concert at Tacoma Dome

Sound Transit will operate extended hours to accommodate crowds leaving the Tacoma Dome for Carrie Underwood concert on Friday, May 24.

The event begins at 7 p.m.

The last northbound train will depart the Tacoma Dome Station at 11:48 p.m. The last southbound Tacoma Link train will leave Theater District Station at 12:00 midnight.

Complete train and bus schedules are available at soundtransit.org/Schedules.

Riders can sign up to receive automatic e-mail service alerts for Tacoma Link, ST Express, Sounder Seattle-Everett, Sounder Seattle-Lakewood or Link light rail. Rider alerts can inform you about special service to events, alert you to holiday schedule changes and help you plan your trip around inclement weather. Just go to soundtransit.org/Subscribe-to-alerts.