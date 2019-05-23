Symphony Tacoma music director Maestro Sarah Ioannides is accepting auditors

Submitted by Cascade Conducting.

The 2nd Annual Cascade Conducting Masterclass with Maestro Sarah Ioannideswill take place at Pacific Lutheran University June 17-22, 2019.

The final concert on Saturday, June 22 at 7:30pm is open to the public and Free of Charge!

Ioannides during the 2018 Masterclass

The 2nd Annual Cascade Conducting Masterclass at Pacific Lutheran University with Maestro Sarah Ioannides is accepting auditors and participating auditors until June 1st. Anyone with a musical background and interest in learning the art of conducting is invited to apply. Auditors who are accepted to play in the Cascade Conducting Orchestra will receive a tuition discount.

On Saturday, the 22nd of June at 7:30pm, full masterclass participants will conduct the Cascade Conducting Symphony, led by musicians from Symphony Tacoma, in a final concert that includes music by Stravinsky, Beethoven, Debussy, Mozart, and Rossini. The concert is open to he public and free of charge.

Preserving one’s own talent, faith in the music, and performance integrity while navigating a successful path forward is imperative yet challenging! The goal is that great symphonic music and traditions can live on and not only be cherished by generations to come, but be a more relevant and effective platform for peace, expression, and understanding of our world.” Sarah Ioannides

To apply, please visit: www.cascadeconducting.com