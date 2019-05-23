SEVENTY48 returns with 117 teams paddling from Tacoma to Port Townsend

Submitted by Tacoma South Sound Sports Commission.

Energetic oars and adrenaline return to the Tacoma waterfront with the SEVENTY48 sea race on May 31. Nearly 200 people on kayaks, stand-up paddleboards, rowboats and other craft have registered for the 70-mile journey to Port Townsend. No motors, no sails, no support boats are allowed. This race is human powered only.

Now in its second year, SEVENTY48 will start at 7 p.m. from Tacoma’s Thea Foss Waterway with 117 registered teams. Their goal is to ring the bell on the Port Townsend dock within 48 hours.

“SEVENTY48 celebrates our relationship with the water. It’s exciting for us to reconnect with the restored waterway in an epic event like this,” said Dean Burke, CEO, Travel Tacoma and Tacoma South Sound Sports Commission.

Northwest Maritime Center in Port Townsend created SEVENTY48 and is the event organizer. Burke and TSSSC were instrumental in developing SEVENTY48, recognizing the event’s potential to positively impact Tacoma and its recreational waterways.

“SEVENTY48 is a race for those with an adventurous heart,” said Daniel Evans, race boss, Northwest Maritime Center. “It’s also easy to immerse yourself in the celebration as a fan.”

Festivities begin with the free SEVENTY48 Pre-Funk party, starting at noon May 31 at Social Bar & Grill on the Thea Foss Waterway. The public is invited to visit with race participants, listen to live music and enjoy craft beer from Tacoma’s own Harmon Brewing.

When the race begins at 7 p.m., spectators have lots of options to catch the excitement. Find a spot at the Foss Waterway Marina start line, reserve a table at a Ruston Way waterfront restaurant or bring lawn chairs to spacious Owen Beach. Port Townsend also has plenty of viewing spots so fans can celebrate team arrivals June 1 and 2.

Teams participating in SEVENTY48 hail from the Pacific Northwest and beyond. A group of 16 from Platte Canyon High School in Colorado designed and built their craft. The farthest-travelling team is from Wisconsin.

The excitement from SEVENTY48 continues into the Race to Alaska, June 3-6. This annual sea race from Port Townsend to Ketchikan, Alaska covers 750 miles. Last year, 21 teams of kayaks, catamarans, sailboats and more completed North America’s longest human- and wind-powered race.