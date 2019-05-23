Lakewood Summer Nights at the Pavilion

The city of Lakewood is excited to announce its summer concert lineup for the 2019 season.

This year we expanded our free summer concert series to six weeks, allowing our community to come together and enjoy a variety of entertainment at our newly built Pavilion in the Park.

Concerts will be Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m. starting July 18 through Aug. 22, 2019 at Fort Steilacoom Park.

Bring a chair or blanket and join us on the Pavilion lawn to see some of the region’s best live entertainment!

Entertainment lineup:

July 18: 313th Army Band (Dance, Rock, Pop)

313th Army Band (Dance, Rock, Pop) July 25: The Lonely Hearts Club (Beatles tribute)

The Lonely Hearts Club (Beatles tribute) Aug. 1: Dakota Poorman (Country)

Dakota Poorman (Country) Aug. 8: Stay Grounded Band (Reggae)

Stay Grounded Band (Reggae) Aug. 15: Justin Young Sax (Jazz)

Justin Young Sax (Jazz) Aug. 22: Candy Shoppe (Disco, Funk, Soul, Dance, Pop)