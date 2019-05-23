Joint Base Lewis-McChord honors fallen Service Members in Memorial Day Ceremony

Joint Base Lewis-McChord will honor the memory of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the defense of the United States with a Memorial Day ceremony Monday at 11:30 a.m. at the Camp Lewis Cemetery on JBLM Lewis Main.

Col. Nicole Lucas, Joint Base Lewis-McChord garrison commander, will be the guest speaker. She will place a wreath on the marker honoring the Soldiers, Airmen, Civilians, men, and women who have served and made the ultimate sacrifice in the defense of the United States of America.

The I Corps Band will provide the music, and an Army & Air Force Honor Guard will present the colors. A salute battery will fire a 21-gun salute to honor fallen comrades, followed by the playing of Taps.

In addition to the ceremony on JBLM, Soldiers and Airmen will participate in 9 Memorial Day observances throughout the Puget Sound region, to include providing the guest speaker for the Washington State Capitol Rotunda Memorial Day Ceremony in Olympia on May 27, at 10:30 a.m.

VISITORS

Visitors who wish to attend the JBLM ceremony will be required to obtain a pass from the JBLM Visitor Center at exit 120 on Interstate 5. Signs will direct attendees to the cemetery.