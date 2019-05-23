It’s time to take ice bumper cars for a spin at Sprinker

What could make bumper cars more exciting? Just add ice!

Check out Pierce County Parks’ newest attraction, ice bumper cars, at the grand opening over Memorial Day weekend.

If you like bumper cars, you’ll want to experience the thrill of ice bumper cars where you can slide, spin 360 degrees, and bump into each other in safe, motorized, inflated, hovercraft-like cars.

Join us May 25-26 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and May 27 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Sprinker Recreation Center, 14824 C St. S. in Tacoma. The cars will be available year-round starting Friday, May 31.

Each ride costs $12 and lasts 15 minutes; for $19 you can bump and skate, which includes ice skate rental.

Visit the ice bumper car webpage to learn more, including requirements, ride times, private group rentals and birthday party packages.

Sprinker Recreation Center is the 14th location in the country to have ice bumper cars.