Double Home Dedication for Tacoma/Pierce County Habitat For Humanity

On May 18, Tacoma/Pierce County Habitat for Humanity held a “double dedication” as neighbors Angelique and Stephanie, and their families, were welcomed home.The two houses are referred to as “the twins” by Habitat’s construction team. The homes were built side-by-side throughout the winter and both are painted blue.
Comments
David Anderson saysMay 23, 2019 at 3:50 pm
It is not surprising that the Todd Silver family sponsored the two Habitat homes in Tillicum.
After the ceremony, Todd stopped by where I worked and though we hadn’t seen each other in years, the memories easily came flooding back.
In the largest open water rowing race in the Northwest – the Great Cross Sound Race – my son and I in a double were battling Todd Silver for first-across-the-finish-line to complete the nearly one-hour seven-mile race from Alki Beach in Seattle across the shipping lanes to Bainbridge Island and back.
With but maybe 50 yards to go, our double shell hit a sandbar and for my son and I the race was over.
Only it wasn’t.
Todd Silver in a single went by and my son hurriedly unstrapped from the Velcro footstretchers, stepped out of the shell into the ankle-deep water, and chased Silver down, on foot, splashing, reaching and finally diving in a photo-finish.
Initially at the awards ceremony my son and I were awarded the first-place blue ribbon. Then, they took it back declaring we could not start the race rowing and finish running.
Todd Silver therefore got the gold.
There’s an asterisk by our name in the published race results that explains all the above. Todd said, ‘it is not right that you should have an asterisk and I should win the prize.’
That’s the Todd Silver way and family. Win, work hard, play fair and demonstrate that kind of humility that recognizes achievement that more often than not is accomplished because a person like Todd is competing alongside.
It’s the Habitat for Humanity way too.