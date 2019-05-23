Creativity stands out in Pierce County Library System contest for teens

TACOMA – Congratulations to the Pierce County teen artists, photographers and writers who participated in the Pierce County Library System’s Our Own Expressions Teen Writing and Art Contest. Students in grades 7 through 12 representing 74 schools in Pierce County submitted more than 900 poems, short stories, drawings and photographs.

“I am blown away by the caliber of talent displayed by these teens,” said Pierce County Library’s Executive Director Georgia Lomax. “The contest is an excellent opportunity for young artists and writers to share their creativity and skill with the community.”

The contest is part of the Library System’s Strategic Plan, which includes Enjoyment as a focus area to inspire imagination and create opportunities to pursue passions. The award-winning young authors and artists will share their work at a free public event at Pacific Lutheran University’s Lagerquist Concert Hall, Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 7 p.m.

Professional writers, authors and photographers selected the winners.

Poetry Winners

Grades 7-8: 1st—Mattae Magat, Bonney Lake; 2nd—Jillian Jean Lombard, Gig Harbor; 3rd—Colby Cantrell, Bonney Lake

Grades 9-10: 1st—Julia Fisher, Olalla; 2nd—Anique Jones, Tacoma; 3rd—Janelle V. Chin, Tacoma

Grades 11-12: 1st—Amelia Day, Sumner; 2nd—Annika Van Vlack, Anderson Island; 3rd—Madison Stephens, Tacoma

Short Story Winners

Grades 7-8: 1st—Maya Mendoza, Sumner; 2nd—Armaan Khanuja, Auburn; 3rd—Kelsey Liggett, Puyallup

Grades 9-10: 1st—Alice Tang, Puyallup; 2nd—Honor Tamminga, Gig Harbor; 3rd—Chloe Rutherford, Graham

Grades 11-12: 1st—Helena Burk, University Place; 2nd—Martina Preston, Sumner; 3rd—James Castle, Gig Harbor

Photography Winners

Grades 7-8: 1st—Joscelyn Barenaba, Roy; 2nd—Denaya Dyke, Bonney Lake; 3rd—Madison Robbins, Lakebay

Grades 9-10: 1st—Lindsey Langham, Lakewood; 2nd—Joshua Kim, DuPont; 3rd—Layla Stennett, Spanaway

Grades 11-12: 1st—Jacob Million, Steilacoom; 2nd—Jordan Hayward, Puyallup; 3rd—Jennifer Oh, University Place

Drawing Winners

Grades 7-8: 1st—Mariah Schauf, Bonney Lake; 2nd—Adrienne Redman, Ashford; 3rd—Kali Ofield, Puyallup

Grades 9-10: 1st—Angelina Cruz, Gig Harbor; 2nd—Hunter Tichy, Port Orchard; 3rd—Trinity Travis, Roy

Grades 11-12: 1st—Addeline Piippo, Graham; 2nd—Madison Sternod, Lakewood; 3rd—Hannah Davis, Bonney Lake

View the winning entries at expressions.pcls.us and in copies of the winners’ booklet available at Pierce County Libraries, as well as in the winning students’ school libraries.

Thanks to the Pierce County Library Foundation for sponsoring the Our Own Expressions Teen Writing and Art Contest.