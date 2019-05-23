Additional Pierce County Ferry runs offered Memorial Day weekend

The Pierce County Ferry will offer additional runs to accommodate Memorial Day weekend travelers.

Pierce County will operate two boats between 12:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Friday, May 24, and between 10:30 a.m. and 3:20 p.m. on Monday, May 27. The ferry will operate on the standard weekend schedule Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26.

The May 27 schedule is altered from the printed schedules. Additional runs have been added Monday morning to better serve riders leaving Anderson Island that day.

Riders can view the altered ferry schedule at www.piercecountywa.org/2200/ferry-schedule.