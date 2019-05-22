Tickets Available Now for the Nourish Dinner & Auction

Submitted by Nourish Pierce County.

The Nourish Dinner & Auction is coming up on May 31. This is the largest event of the year supporting the food banks of Nourish Pierce County.

Tickets for Sale, Nourish Dinner & Auction

Nourish Pierce County provides nutritious food and support services to people in need with compassion, dignity and respect. Nourish is the oldest, largest food bank network directly serving clients in Pierce County. Originally incorporated in 1982, Nourish has grown to be a network of seven “brick-and-mortar” food banks with two mobile food banks serving 17 additional distribution sites. From Graham to Gig Harbor, Roy to North Tacoma, Nourish food banks are there for people in need. Last year, Nourish shared food with 61,000 of our neighbors, meaning 7% of Pierce County visited a Nourish food bank at least once. No one in need is turned away.

Nourish Mobile Food Bank

The Nourish Dinner & Auction provides critical financial support to help keep the Nourish food banks open.

The evening will include a delicious dinner, silent and live auctions, and music by the Kim Archer Band.

Tickets are required and must be purchased in advance. No walk-ins are allowed the day of the event.

Nourish Food Bank Front Door

Nourish Dinner & Auction

Friday, May 31, 2019, 6PM to Midnight

Hotel Murano, 1320 Broadway Plaza, Tacoma

Tickets: $100 each / $1000 for a Table of 10. Tickets sales end at midnight on Monday, May 27.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: nourishpc.org/fundraising-events/

Questions? Please contact Angela at auction@nourishpc.org or 253.383.3164.