New Lakewood History Museum needs help

The Lakewood History Museum will be opening in the old Terrace Restaurant and Lakewood Theater in the Colonial Center on Motor Avenue this summer.

Motor Avenue was a Trolley Line coming through Lakewood in the 1890’s and went north through South Tacoma and on to Tacoma. The Lakewood Historical Society and History Museum needs the following items for the new museum opening:

60 to 100 stacking or folding chairs Museum glass display cabinets A current laptop PC for our programs and special events, with Windows 10 and MS office software. Video Camera HD, to record events and programs. Epson high illumination Video Projector, with external speaker & HDMI ports. Medium capacity Popcorn Machine in good condition. Donations for equipment or moving expenses would be appreciated. Exhibit items for the Lakewood History Museum to display in the Terrace Restaurant and Lakewood Theater 1940’s Waitress Uniform/Outfit

1940’s Bartender Outfit

1940’s Chef’s Outfit

1940’s Theater Usher/Ticket Booth Outfit

Memorabilia & Photos Associated with the Colonial Center We need support to help save the Lakewood Colonial Center Street Clock that stood in front of the Kinko’s/FedEx building at the corner of Bridgeport Way and Gravelly Lake Drive. This clock was acquired by Norton Clapp, owner of the Colonial Center, in about 1980 and soon moved to the Colonial Center Property, where it remained until last year. The Clock was removed and stored during the construction of the new CVS Store.

If you can help with any of these items, please contact any of the following phones or email addresses:

Glen E. Spieth 253-970-0383 b17relic@comcast.net

Sue Scott 253-961-2262 nonniesue@live.com

The Lakewood Museum 253-682-3480 contact@lakewoodhistorical.org