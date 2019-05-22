Meet Marissa Baltadonis, Pierce College All-Washington Academic Team member

Making the decision to go back to college wasn’t easy for Marissa Baltadonis. After attending two other local colleges and not finding the right fit, she decided to try one more time at Pierce. “Pierce College was wonderful from the very beginning,” Baltadonis said. “There are so many different resources on campus, that it was easy for me to transition into being a student again.”

She is majoring in business management with a focus on human relations, and plans to continue her education to earn a bachelor’s degree. Her experience in the business department at Pierce has already confirmed her ultimate goal of using her degree to work for an organization that makes a difference in the community.

“I’ve always struggled with trying to figure out what exactly I want to do in my career,” she said. “I’ve always known that I want to help people, but I wasn’t sure how to do that outside of the medical field, until my time in the business program at Pierce.”

One of her recent business classes required her and a group of fellow students to create a service that would assist a local nonprofit organization. As part of the project, Baltadonis worked with local consignment shops to collect donations that she would supply to shelters that help women and children escape domestic violence situations. At the end of the project, the students made a delivery of 17 boxes of clothing and other items for women and children.

“It was wonderful to provide local businesses with the opportunity to give back to our community in ways that can help individuals in need,” Baltadonis said.

As a 2019 All-Washington Academic Team scholar, Baltadonis is well on her way to earning a degree that will help fulfill her goals.

Students who comprise the All-Washington Academic Team reflect the diversity of the state, maintain high standards of excellence and contribute positively to the community. Students are honored for their achievements during an annual celebration at South Puget Sound Community College.

Reprinted, with permission, from the Pierce College website.