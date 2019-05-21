WWE Stomping Grounds Pay Per View Event

Submitted by Tacoma Dome.
The Tacoma Dome will host WWE Championship Match: The New Day’s WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs Kevin Owens on Sunday, June 23 (3:30 pm).
The line-up also includes Universal Championship Match*:
- Universal Champion Seth Rollins vs Baron Corbin
- Roman Reigns vs Drew McIntyre
- Plus many more of your favorite WWE Superstars!
*card is subject to change
Tickets start at $25 (plus fees) and are available at Heritage Bank Tacoma Dome Box Office or at Ticketmaster.
