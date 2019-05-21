The Suburban Times

WWE Stomping Grounds Pay Per View Event

By

Submitted by Tacoma Dome.

The Tacoma Dome will host WWE Championship Match: The New Day’s WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs Kevin Owens on Sunday, June 23 (3:30 pm).

The line-up also includes Universal Championship Match*:

  • Universal Champion Seth Rollins vs Baron Corbin
  • Roman Reigns vs Drew McIntyre
  • Plus many more of your favorite WWE Superstars!

*card is subject to change

Tickets start at $25 (plus fees) and are available at Heritage Bank Tacoma Dome Box Office or at Ticketmaster.

