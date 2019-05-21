The Producers coming to Lakewood Playhouse

The Lakewood Playhouse is proud to present the Final Show of our Landmark 80th Anniversary Season: “The Producers – A (new) Musical by Mel Brooks.”

This Big and Bawdy Comedy Musical will be performed on Fridays, Saturdays at 8:00pm and Sundays at 2:00pm. Performances will be June 7th through July 7th with Special Showings at 8:00pm on Thursday, June 13th at 8:00pm (Pay What You Can Night) and 8:00pm on Thursday, June 20th (“Pay What You Can” Actor’s Benefit). Our Ticket Prices are $30.00 (General Admission), $28.00 (Military & Seniors) and $25.00 (Students/Educators).

Presented in the Lakewood Playhouse’s thrust configuration, with seating facing the stage as well on both of its sides, our production of “The Producers – A (new) Musical by Mel Brooks” will drop you right into the middle of this Hilarious Comedy Musical that holds the Record for the Most Tony Awards for a Musical!

The Lakewood Playhouse is proud to announce that this production will mark the return of director Casi Pruitt, who has directed such past hit shows as “Oliver!”, “Pride & Prejudice” and “The Rainmaker!” It will be musically directed by Deborah L.Armstrong who past shows at our theatre include “Spamalot”, “The Pirates of Penzance” and “American Idiot!” It will also mark the return of Choreographer Ashley Roy who helped bring “American Idiot” to our stage last season!

The Production Features a Cast of Local Actors both new, and returning, to our stage; including: Brad Cerenzia (Max Bialystock), William Johnson (Leo Bloom), Kyle Sinclair (Franz Liebkind), Henry Talbot Dorset (Roger DeBris), Erik Davis (Carmen Ghia), Hayley Ewerz (Ulla Inga Hanse), Betzy Miller (Hold Me-Touch Me) and a dynamic Male Ensemble featuring Ton Williams, Mark Anthony, Alex Ross, Jaxx Chadick, Judah Sawyer, James Sawyer. Plus our Phenomenal Female Ensemble featuring Kira Vegaega, Nia Hudson, Valerie Ryan Miller, LaNita Antoinette Walters, Jessica Anderson, Chelsea Pedro and Andrea Gordon!

ABOUT THE SHOW

A down-on-his-luck Broadway producer and his mild-mannered accountant come up with a scheme to produce the most notorious flop in history, thereby bilking their backers (all “little old ladies”) out of millions of dollars. Only one thing goes awry: the show is a smash hit! At the core of the insanely funny adventure is a poignant emotional journey of two very different men who become friends..

A Lakewood Playhouse Premier

Parental Advisory: This Production Includes Mature Language, Adult Situations And Humor Parent Guidance Strongly Suggested

ABOUT OUR THEATRE: The Lakewood Playhouse was founded in 1938 and has established itself with theatre that is both intimate and epic. The theatre is located within the Lakewood Towne Center, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd., Lakewood, Washington 98499. For further information about “THE PRODUCERS – A (new) MUSICAL by MEL BROOKS” please contact the Box Office at the Lakewood Playhouse (253) 588-0042 or make any e-mail queries to John Munn, Managing Artistic Director, at jmunn.lakewoodplayhouse@gmail.com.