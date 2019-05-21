Pierce College launches new bachelor of applied science in applied business management program

Pierce College is proud to announce the launch of its fourth bachelor of applied science degree. Starting Fall Quarter 2019, the college will offer a Bachelor of Applied Science in Applied Business Management (BAS-ABM), preparing students for mid-level positions in high-demand industries.

This two-year, flexible program is designed for working professionals. The BAS-ABM builds upon the strong foundation of the Associate in Applied Science-Transfer in Applied Business degree.

Graduates of the AAS-T in Applied Business program are positioned to efficiently transfer to the BAS-ABM program. Students with other associate degrees who meet all other requirements are also encouraged to apply.

“The Pierce College BAS-ABM equips graduates with the skills and knowledge employers need,” said Prof. Miebeth Bustillo-Booth, BAS-ABM lead faculty. “It’s an affordable, quality and convenient option for working adults who have at least an associate degree and who want to move forward in their careers. It is for students who are looking for high-quality, credible alternatives to traditional bachelor in business programs. The program is designed for working professionals, including adults with children, and others in need of the flexibility not readily offered by traditional classroom formats.”

Through a combination of hybrid and online courses, students will enjoy convenience and flexibility to balance work and personal responsibilities. The program provides students with a supportive, experiential learning environment.

Applications for the BAS-ABM program will be available soon for Fall Quarter 2019. Anyone interested in applying can complete an interest form to receive a notification when applications will be accepted.

Reprinted, with permission, from the Pierce College website.