Lakewood Community Foundation Fund topic of May 23 Lakewood United Meeting

May 23, 2019 “Lakewood Community Foundation Fund” – Anne M. Enquist, Board Member and Professor Emerita, Seattle University School of Law (Kris – MC)

The Lakewood United group meets at 7:00 AM every Thursday at Burs Restaurant, 6151 Steilacoom Boulevard SW near Bridgeport Way SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. The upcoming Lakewood United topic is as follows:

May 30, 2019 “Memorial Day topic” – to be arranged (Karen – MC)

June 6, 2019 “Chris Fruitrich, Board of Directors, End of Life Washington” (Kris – MC)

June 13, 2019 “Ron Hobbs, Solar System Ambassador, NASA Ron Hobbs (Pamela – MC)

June 20, 2019 “State of the City of Lakewood” – John Caulfield City Manager – (Steve – MC)

Congratulations to Lakewood United’s newly elected Board Member Laurel Lemke, Grave Concerns Association Chair, and Former Director of Consumer Affairs and Volunteer Services, Western State Hospital! Welcome, Laurel!

The dues for our fiscal year, which started on July 1, 2018, are $25 per year. Lakewood United operates with a volunteer board. Expenses are for a small gift for each presenter (for example, a pen/stylus set with Lakewood United motto plus a certificate of appreciation) and for administrative supplies. You can pay your dues by mail to Lakewood United, P.O. Box 99785, Lakewood, WA 98496 or directly to Sue Boguszewski if she is present at the weekly Thursday morning events.

Lakewood United is now on Facebook: www.facebook.com/LakewoodUnitedofLakewoodWashington. Our website: www.thesubtimes.com/serviceclubs/lakewood-united/.

The next Lakewood United Board Meeting is Friday, July 12, 2019 (2nd Friday) at 12:00 noon, 11:30 AM if you wish to order lunch, at Carrs Restaurant, 11006 Bridgeport Way SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. Visitors are encouraged.