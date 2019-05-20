Steilacoom Town Council May 21 Meeting Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, May 21 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:
- Call to Order and Roll Call
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Consent Agenda
- Minutes of May 7, 2019
- Approval of Payroll Checks #111297- #111303 in the amount of $152,766.15
- Approval of Claims Checks #111304 – #111362 in the amount of $192,353.78 and Manual Check #111293 in the amount of $5,716.44
- Amendment to Pierce County Memorandum of Agreement – Road Maintenance Services (AB 2922)
- Contract with the City of Lakewood to Provide Limited Electrical Services (AB 2923)
- Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
- Presentation
- Legislative Update – Senator O’Ban
- Reports
- Mayor
- Staff – Administrator/Attorney
- Council
- Study Session
- Staying in Your Lane – Respecting the Roles of Policy Makers and Administrators – Scott Snyder
