The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Steilacoom Town Council May 21 Meeting Agenda

By Leave a Comment

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, May 21 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:

  1. Call to Order and Roll Call
  2. Pledge of Allegiance
  3. Consent Agenda
    1. Minutes of May 7, 2019
    2. Approval of Payroll Checks #111297- #111303 in the amount of $152,766.15
    3. Approval of Claims Checks #111304 – #111362 in the amount of $192,353.78 and Manual Check #111293 in the amount of $5,716.44
    4. Amendment to Pierce County Memorandum of Agreement – Road Maintenance Services (AB 2922)
    5. Contract with the City of Lakewood to Provide Limited Electrical Services (AB 2923)
  4. Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
  5. Presentation
    1. Legislative Update – Senator O’Ban
  6. Reports
    1. Mayor
    2. Staff – Administrator/Attorney
    3. Council
  7. Study Session
    1. Staying in Your Lane – Respecting the Roles of Policy Makers and Administrators – Scott Snyder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *