Overnight asphalt repair closes westbound SR 16 exit to Center Street in Tacoma

TACOMA –Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will perform asphalt repairs on the westbound State Route 16 off-ramp to Center Street in Tacoma during overnight hours Tuesday, May 21.

From 10:30 p.m. until 5 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, the westbound SR 16 exit to Center Street will close. Drivers will use the exit to South 19th Street as an alternate route.

Updated Pierce County maintenance and construction information is available on Tacomatraffic.com. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest road conditions on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.